Dominik Mysterio beats current WWE champion; his own title reign under serious threat after vicious attack

Dominik Mysterio beat a current WWE champion, but his title run could be in jeopardy after he was attacked following a recent match.

Since he won the brand's top title, Carmelo Hayes has established himself as a star in NXT. However, with Dominik Mysterio as the North American Champion, there is a looming question over who is the top champion of the White and Gold Brand.

Tonight on NXT, both men faced each other to answer that question. Dominik went into battle alone as Rhea Ripley was absent this week. However, Mysterio was able to hold his own against Hayes. He brought the fight to Hayes and showed why he was one of the best.

However, all hell broke loose during the closing moments. Carmelo Hayes accidentally sent Dominik flying into Ilja Dragunov, who was at ringside. In return, Dominik shoved Hayes into Dragunov before slapping him. This upset the former NXT UK Champion, and he attacked Dominik.

When he went for the Torpedo Moscow, Dominik pulled Hayes in the way of the devastating move. As Dom stood on the entrance ramp, Dragon Lee came up from behind and superkicked him, indicating that he was coming for his title.

Dragon Lee could seriously threaten Dominik Mysterio's title reigns, especially if Rhea Ripley isn't by his ringside.

