  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Dominik Mysterio is betrayed by Judgment Day member in subtle move; he does not realize it

Dominik Mysterio is betrayed by Judgment Day member in subtle move; he does not realize it

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 08, 2025 01:06 GMT
The star may be in trouble (Credit: WWE.com)
The star may be in trouble (Credit: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio is going to be competing for a major title at WrestleMania 41, but he has now been subtly betrayed by a fellow Judgment Day member. The star may not have even realized that he was betrayed.

Ad

Before RAW, Adam Pearce announced that the Intercontinental Championship will be defended by Bron Breakker against three stars - Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta. All three have been pursuing the title for some time, with Balor in particular acting as though winning the title was his own right. Liv Morgan, who has spotted the star overlooking Mysterio, made sure that Dominik would be part of the title match as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In reaction to the match being made official, Finn Balor acted like he was not aware that Dominik Mysterio wanted to compete for the title too. He said that it didn't matter which of them won the title, as long as it came back to The Judgment Day, being forced to say it by Liv Morgan. However, he betrayed Mysterio subtly, making sure that the star knew that he would not be ringside for Penta's match against him.

Ad
Ad

However, he added to it, by doing it subtly, and saying that Mysterio would be alone because he knew he could do it by himself. When he left though, Carlito volunteered to work with him.

Mysterio himself did not realize the subtle betrayal, as he thought Balor was a sport and took the former's addition to the Intercontinental Match well.

It remains to be seen if the betrayal becomes clear heading into WrestleMania.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी