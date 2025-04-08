Dominik Mysterio is betrayed by Judgment Day member in subtle move; he does not realize it

Dominik Mysterio is going to be competing for a major title at WrestleMania 41, but he has now been subtly betrayed by a fellow Judgment Day member. The star may not have even realized that he was betrayed.

Before RAW, Adam Pearce announced that the Intercontinental Championship will be defended by Bron Breakker against three stars - Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta. All three have been pursuing the title for some time, with Balor in particular acting as though winning the title was his own right. Liv Morgan, who has spotted the star overlooking Mysterio, made sure that Dominik would be part of the title match as well.

In reaction to the match being made official, Finn Balor acted like he was not aware that Dominik Mysterio wanted to compete for the title too. He said that it didn't matter which of them won the title, as long as it came back to The Judgment Day, being forced to say it by Liv Morgan. However, he betrayed Mysterio subtly, making sure that the star knew that he would not be ringside for Penta's match against him.

However, he added to it, by doing it subtly, and saying that Mysterio would be alone because he knew he could do it by himself. When he left though, Carlito volunteered to work with him.

Mysterio himself did not realize the subtle betrayal, as he thought Balor was a sport and took the former's addition to the Intercontinental Match well.

It remains to be seen if the betrayal becomes clear heading into WrestleMania.

