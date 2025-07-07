Dominik Mysterio born to be a star, says lucha legend: “He's born with charisma” (Exclusive)

WWE star Mr. Iguana recently shared his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio doing well in the business. Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion on RAW.

The Lucha star became an instant sensation during the Money in the Bank weekend last month. He featured in the highly anticipated Worlds Collide event, becoming the highlight of the show, and grabbing headlines across the world.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Mr. Iguana detailed that Dominik Mysterio was naturally charming given his ties with great luchadors such as Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, and Konnan. The star claimed he was happy to see "Dirty" Dom make it on his own after an initial run beside his father.

"He's born with star, he's born with charisma. So, that's one thing you can't learn, you're born with it. His father is Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero was very close to him, Konnan is his Godfather. You have all these lucha growing up, you had to have this star. I'm a big fan of him. Right now, he's doing heelish work, but he's got a lot of charisma in it." He added, "When he debuted and he started to wrestle with Rey, I was very happy. Like how big it is to be in the ring with your father, and now having your own way." [From 1:04 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio is currently recovering from an injury that prevented him from competing at Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see if the Intercontinental Champion gets into a program with Mr. Iguana anytime soon.

