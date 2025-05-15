Dominik Mysterio breaks character; heaps praise on former WWE champion

Dominik Mysterio is one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE right now. He shocked the world by winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Dom recently went on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast. He talked about the importance of social media today and broke character to praise former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) for using it during his WWE tenure.

While speaking on the podcast, Dominik Mysterio was asked about the role social media plays in modern-day wrestling. Dom talked about its importance and heavily praised the Indy God Matt Cardona for taking its full advantage back in the day.

"Yes, 100%. I feel like guys back then didn't have social the uh actually the one guy that knew social media was going to, like, start kicking back up or, like, become a thing, and he fully took advantage of it, and he's like doing like huge with it now, is uh, Zack Ryder. He's like a, he wrestled for WWE, and now he does uh independents, but like he started doing, like, the internet stuff back in the day, called himself like The Internet Champion, and now it's like social media is like all we use for like to promote any sort of thing." [From 31:41 - 32:13]

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) is one of the most influential figures in the independent wrestling circuit. It's great to see him get this much-deserved praise from the current Intercontinental Champion.

Check out the full interview here:

Scarlett Bordeaux says she loves Dominik Mysterio

Dirty Dom is involved in an onscreen relationship with Liv Morgan. However, he has been named as the guy people don't want around their daughters by several WWE Superstars, such as Bianca Belair and Jey Uso, among others.

However, Karrion Kross' wife and WWE Superstar Scarlett had a different opinion regarding the Intercontinental Champion. She said in an interview with Complex that he only wants to eat chicken tenders. She also claimed that she loved him.

"I love Dom! He just wants to eat chicken tenders. All he wants is chicken tenders."

Dominik Mysterio has been doing a lot of great work on RAW every week. It'll be interesting to see what's next for him in his Intercontinental Championship reign.

