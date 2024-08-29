Dominik Mysterio breaks character by reflecting on his on-screen past relationship with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were once the power couple on Monday Night RAW until Liv Morgan found a place next to the second-generation star in The Judgment Day. Recently, Dirty Dom broke character and reflected on his on-screen relationship with Mami.

SummerSlam in Ohio marked the beginning of LivDom, aka Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, as Dirty Dom turned his back on Rhea Ripley. The new power couple has been wreaking havoc on Monday Night RAW, and The Terror Twins have no intentions of letting the group run wild on the brand.

In an interview on New York Post Sports, the two-time North American Champion broke character and reflected on his on-screen relationship with Mami. He stated it was special for him, and the two subconsciously drew similarities to Eddie Guerrero and Chyna.

"Yeah, I think at the time, it was really special to us. I'm speaking for myself I don't know Rhea [Ripley] feels no. I have different feelings now but I personally think it's really cool, especially the fact that it is Eddie [Guerrero] and Chyna, like the strong similarities we had without even realizing we were kinda doing it," Mysterio said. [00:20 - 00:45]

Rhea Ripley will see Dominik Mysterio in Germany at WWE Bash in Berlin

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan's Revenge Tour took the roster by storm as the star was hell-bent on taking everything away from Rhea Ripley. The tour started with the Women's World Championship, which she won from Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia in May 2024.

Later, she targeted Dominik Mysterio and slowly made a place for herself in The Judgment Day. Upon Rhea Ripley's return to WWE, the management granted Mami a rematch for the title against Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam 2024. However, the tide changed for Ripley and Damian Priest at the event.

The remaining members backstabbed the Terror Twins, and Finn Balor announced the faction's new iteration with Liv Morgan and Carlito replacing the two. Ripley and Priest are set to face Morgan and Mysterio in a mixed tag team match at WWE Bash in Berlin.

