Dominik Mysterio breaks character [Video]

The current WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio recently broke his heel character as he revealed his extensive collection of tattoos.

Ever since the 26-year-old turned heel after joining The Judgment Day faction, he played a heel persona that involved trash-talking his father, Rey Mysterio. Dirty Dom turned his back on the WWE Hall of Famer as their rivalry saw an ultimate bout at this year's WrestleMania.

Recently, Dom Dom sat down with WWE Tattooed and revealed the meaning and story behind several tattoos on his body. The 26-year-old star explored the time when he had his first tattoo and how Rey Mysterio made a phone call to set up a personal tattoo artist in his garage.

The North American Champion also revealed his biggest tattoo on his right shoulder, which was similar yet a spin-off to the Hall of Famer's Aztec calendar design on the back of his mask.

"And he tattooed me for about three and half hours. I remember my dad (Rey Mysterio) was super proud, he was very excited, I was super excited," Dom said. [0:40 - 0:46]

Young Mysterio also spoke in length about a tattoo that have El Mysterio (Rey Mysterio) carrying a mask that he unmasked of his former opponent.

Dominik Mysterio reveals Rhea Ripley had a major role in one of his tattoos

The 26-year-old is a part of the Judgment Day, and his on-screen relationship with Rhea Ripley is impeccable.

Dirty Dom shared that his tattoos with Judgment Day members are pretty special. He has inked a Judgment Day scale tattoo to show his love for the group.

Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio revealed that the scale tattoo is more special because Rhea Ripley hand-drew it before getting inked by the tattoo artist.

It remains to be seen if the 26-year-old star broke his character only for the video purpose or if he will carry the love and respect for his legendary father moving forward on WWE programming.

