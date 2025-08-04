Dominik Mysterio breaks silence after "outsmarting" AJ Styles at SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio finally faced AJ Styles after he tried to delay it for weeks, ever since June. The incredible match saw both men constantly trying to outsmart each other with their moves and a series of homages to the late great Eddie Guerrero. During the post-show, Dirty Dom broke his silence after beating The Phenomenal One.

AJ Styles rode into MetLife Stadium in a classic lowrider that Eddie used to ride in during his entrances. During the match, AJ tried to lock in the Calf Crusher on Dom, but as he grabbed his leg, the boot came off, leaving AJ confused. Dominik then went on to hit him with the same boot and sealed the deal with an amazing Frog Splash.

After his historic win over the two-time WWE Champion, Dominik addressed fans on the SummerSlam Sunday Post-Show. He referred to himself as a 20-year veteran, calling back to his first appearance at SummerSlam 2005.

"I feel like, in my head, I outsmarted AJ because he thought he was gonna pull one over on him, but he forgot he was in there with a 20-year veteran." [16:45 onwards]

Fans are excited to see what's next in this feud. It'll be great to see Dominik Mysterio defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles one more time, especially after their great match tonight.

