Dominik Mysterio broke character at WrestleMania 41; Legendary WWE heel comments: "He's our guy today"

Dominik Mysterio broke character at WrestleMania 41 after winning the Intercontinental Championship. A legendary WWE heel reacted to what happened at The Show of Shows and explained why it happened the way it did.
At The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, "Dirty" Dom pinned fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor in their Fatal Four-Way match with Bron Breakker and Penta to become the new Intercontinental Champion. The Las Vegas erupted in celebration and cheered the once-heat magnet in a surprising turn of events.
Mysterio, despite being a heel, had to soak in what was happening and ran back into the ring to acknowledge the crowd. John "Bradshaw" Layfield explained on Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard why the bad guy was cheered loudly like a babyface.
"I thought it was just an appreciation of everything he's done. I mean, he has been such a good heel, just one of the best heels I've seen in decades. And throughout this whole thing, I think the fans looked at it and go, 'Man, that was the right choice. We're going to hate him tomorrow, but he's our guy today,'" JBL said. [1:08 - 1:27]
Dominik Mysterio has been getting cheered since winning at WrestleMania 41. He might be due for a real babyface run, but his work with The Judgment Day remains top-notch, especially with JD McDonagh back in the fold to smoothen things out with Finn Balor.
Triple H wasn't surprised by Dominik Mysterio getting cheered
On a post-WrestleMania Topps Opening video with Sam Roberts, Triple H was asked about his reaction to Dominik Mysterio getting cheered. The WWE's Chief Content Officer wasn't surprised by the reaction at all because of how good "Dirty" Dom has been as a performer and character.
"Not really. When you're that bad, people love it. It's kind of a good thing," Triple H said. [2:20 - 2:30]
Triple H knows a thing or two for being a great heel, though he also had a great run as a babyface as he got older.