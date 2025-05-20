Dominik Mysterio calls Liv Morgan while visibly angry after female WWE star touches his title

Dominik Mysterio was left visibly angered by a female WWE star. The star approached him when he was standing around before RAW started.

Ad

Mia Yim (Michin) went up to Dominik Mysterio and told him to let Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez know that she was ready to come after their titles. Michin indicated that she knew Morgan was in Tokyo at the moment, but she was ready to welcome them back and the women's tag team title as well. Yim also patted on Dom Dom's Intercontinental Title, angering the champion. Mysterio, taken aback by the threat, immediately called up Liv Morgan while continuing to look angry.

Ad

Trending

"Oh, I know Liv's in Tokyo right now. But when you see her and Raquel let them know, that Michin will be ready for them. Okay?"

She posted the video of the moment with a message of herself and B-Fab as being ready for a title shot.

"Myself and @TheVibeBri would love to welcome back the women’s tag team champs back to the states 😏 #wwe #RawOnNetflix #wweraw @DomMysterio35," Michin wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what's next now that the star has called them out. If Liv Morgan returns and immediately gives Mia Yim a title shot, the plan will have worked out for her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More