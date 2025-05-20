Dominik Mysterio calls Liv Morgan while visibly angry after female WWE star touches his title

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 20, 2025 05:44 GMT
Dominik was left quite angry (Credit: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio was left visibly angered by a female WWE star. The star approached him when he was standing around before RAW started.

Mia Yim (Michin) went up to Dominik Mysterio and told him to let Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez know that she was ready to come after their titles. Michin indicated that she knew Morgan was in Tokyo at the moment, but she was ready to welcome them back and the women's tag team title as well. Yim also patted on Dom Dom's Intercontinental Title, angering the champion. Mysterio, taken aback by the threat, immediately called up Liv Morgan while continuing to look angry.

"Oh, I know Liv's in Tokyo right now. But when you see her and Raquel let them know, that Michin will be ready for them. Okay?"

She posted the video of the moment with a message of herself and B-Fab as being ready for a title shot.

"Myself and @TheVibeBri would love to welcome back the women’s tag team champs back to the states 😏 #wwe #RawOnNetflix #wweraw @DomMysterio35," Michin wrote.
It remains to be seen what's next now that the star has called them out. If Liv Morgan returns and immediately gives Mia Yim a title shot, the plan will have worked out for her.

