Dominik Mysterio calls Vision member the GOAT after WWE Crown Jewel

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most talented rising stars in the WWE today. He is currently reigning as the WWE Intercontinental Champion while simultaneously holding the AAA Mega Championship. He recently praised Bronson Reed after his huge victory over Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Big Bronson Reed faced the Tribal Chief in arguably the biggest match of his career at Crown Jewel. The two heavyweights clashed in a chaotic Australian Street Fight in Perth. After an intense battle and some help from his tag team partner Bron Breakker, the former NXT North American Champion finally pinned the OTC.

This made Bronson the second man to pin Reigns in singles competition in this decade after Cody Rhodes . Many fans considered this the biggest win of Bronson's career and praised his performance over the past year.

Following this big achievement, Reed took to Instagram to send a message to the fans. Dominik commented on Reed's post with an emoji, referring to him as "the GOAT".

"🐐" He commented.

Dominik's comment on Bronson's post (Image via Instagram)

It's great to see Dominik Mysterio support his fellow RAW star after his huge achievement. It will be interesting to see what's next for both Bronson and Dominik following Crown Jewel.

Big E claimed that Dominik Mysterio will become a World Champion within the next few years

While speaking on a recent episode of WWE RAW Recap, Big E stated that he believes Dominik will win a World title in WWE within the next five years. He said that he would be surprised if this doesn't happen.

The former NXT Champion stated that people would have laughed if he had called Dominik a future world Champion 2-3 years ago.

"The thought of putting the label ‘future world champion’ on Dominik Mysterio three years ago, four years ago, [was] laughable. I’d laugh you out [of] the building. But now, is this outside the realm of possibility? Not at all. In fact, I would be surprised if Dominik Mysterio doesn’t hold a world championship within the next five years," he said.

Dominik is currently involved in the drama revolving around the Judgement Day. It will be exciting to see what will become of the faction in the coming weeks.

