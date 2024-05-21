Dominik Mysterio calls WWE legend Rey Mysterio "ugly" for one major reason

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently took a massive shot at his Hall of Famer father Rey Mysterio for sporting his legendary mask. The Judgement Day member believes that since he looks handsome, he is not required to wear a mask.

The Master of 619's signature mask is an instantly recognizable part of his wrestling persona. It's not just protective gear, it's a symbol of mystery and high-flying lucha libre style and legacy.

Before his big debut in 2020, fans thought Dirty Dom would follow in his dad Rey Mysterio's footsteps and wear a mask, keeping the Mysterio family tradition alive. But the 27-year-old star surprised the WWE Universe by going maskless.

During an interview with Noticias Telemundo, the former NXT North American Champion revealed that he considered wearing a mask, honoring his Lucha Libre roots and family tradition. However, keeping his on-screen heel character, Dominik Mysterio mentioned that his face is just good-looking to hide behind the mask and even called his dad and uncle "ugly."

"When I started training for wrestling I wanted to use a mask because to me if was representation for Lucha Libre, it means culture, it's part of the family, I'm third generation. So for me to use a mask, it would have been the best to have my own design of the Mysterio Mask and family. But I think it's because my uncle was ugly, and my father is too. While I happened to be handsome and so, if you're handsome, you're handsome. So, no, I didn't get to wear the mask," he said. (H/T: SEScoops)

Dominik Mysterio shared an injury update before this week's WWE RAW

The young Mysterio has been out of in-ring action for the past few weeks. Unlike Rhea Ripley's absence due to an injury, Dom Dom has been still showing up on WWE TV alongside his Judgement Day members, with his arms in a sling.

While speaking on the Masked Man Show, the 27-year-old WWE star shared how his arm has been feeling. Dominik Mysterio noted that he had a slight tear in his Tommy John ligament and will soon be back in the ring:

"Arm is good. It's healing up good. I had a slight tear in my Tommy John ligament, which was kind of a freak accident in the wrestling world because it's a baseball injury. About six to eight weeks. I've been going two times a week for rehab. I'm just trying to get healthy and get back out there to help Judgment Day so they can physically start hurting again," he said.

WWE fans have to wait and see if Dirty Dom will betray Mami and pair up with Liv Morgan after the two have been spotted sneakily on Monday Night RAW.