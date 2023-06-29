Dominik Mysterio was caught saying "f**k this" and leaving during a WWE segment on TV 

Dominik Mysterio may be one of the top stars in WWE at the moment, but he may have just gotten himself into a spot of bother, as award-winning author Mark Haddon would say. The star was seen cursing on WWE television during a recent segment on RAW.

The star was on WWE RAW this week, as always, and was involved in a segment with Cody Rhodes. It was the opening segment where Rhodes stepped into the ring while Rhea Ripley was hyping up Dominik's match against him at Money in the Bank. The star mocked Dominik and called him a little child.

For a while, it looked like Dominik Mysterio was upset and was going to confront him, but instead, he backed off. While doing so, he was seen saying, "F**k this."

The words were clearly mouthed, as can be seen in the video below:

He left the ring soon after. Quite a lot of fans also spotted the moment, commenting on it on Twitter.

That can have severe repercussions in WWE, with Jon Moxley, notably, being asked to apologize to Kevin Dunn after slipping up and uttering profanity during one of his matches.

Hopefully, Dominik Mysterio will not face any issues.

What do you think of The Judgment Day member's actions on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes