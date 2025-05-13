Dominik Mysterio charges Finn Balor for major betrayal - WWE Intercontinental Championship in danger

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 13, 2025 01:45 GMT
There's more tension than ever (Credit: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio walked out of WWE Backlash with his Intercontinental Championship, but it nearly didn't happen. The star was left scrambling toward the end, and only the interference of a non-Judgment Day member allowed him to win. In fact, the star almost lost his title thanks to Finn Balor, someone who has now had a simmering tension with Mysterio for months.

Finn Balor and the rest of the Judgment Day were all out to help Dominik Mysterio as he struggled in his first PLE title defense since winning the championship. Things would never be easy for him, but it turned out to be even tougher than anyone thought. McDonagh was holding Penta at one point, where Carlito distracted the referee. The opportunity was right there for Balor to end it by hitting Penta and helping Dominik. However, it was El Grande Americano who helped.

However, Balor hesitated, seemingly on purpose. He went for a steel chair and was thrown out of the ringside area when the referee saw it. Thankfully for Mysterio, Americano appeared and attacked Penta, leading to Mysterio's win.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio called Finn Balor out for the major betrayal. They were backstage, and Mysterio asked why he almost cost him the title. Balor brought up Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, saying that Mysterio was acting like them from when they had been the champions, calling him paranoid.

Mysterio didn't like that, and the fact that Balor had his hands all over the title also didn't sit well with him. There seems to be even more tension in the faction now.

Edited by Angana Roy
