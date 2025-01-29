Dominik Mysterio claims WWE RAW star took Royal Rumble spot from someone else 

Dominik Mysterio always speaks his mind, which has led to him becoming one of WWE's most hated stars. The Judgment Day member was recently part of one of the company's YouTube videos where he watched the 2024 Royal Rumble match and had some choice words for Pat McAfee.

As the former NFL star was about to enter the Royal Rumble Mysterio commented that he was taking away an opportunity from another star in the locker room.

"I'm gonna tell you exactly what he did right here, he took an opportunity away from someone in the back, that could have gone in the Rumble and like actually, an actual talented person could have gone in there, and had the opportunity to main event WrestleMania, but Pat's dumba** said "you know what I'm gonna get in the ring, I'm gonna look stupid, and I'm gonna get right out."

As Mysterio noted, McAfee didn't make a huge impression in the Rumble, but it's harsh to say he took it away from someone else who may have lasted even less time in there.

Dominik Mysterio hasn't declared for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Dominik Mysterio is expected to be part of the Royal Rumble this weekend, even though he has yet to declare for the match. The former champion may be the only person from The Judgment Day in the men's match since JD McDonagh was recently injured on WWE RAW, whilst Finn Balor has been AWOL for the last few weeks.

Mysterio has been in the Rumble several times before and could be one of the dark horses since he is climbing the ranks in popularity. Carlito could also play a part in the match, but he's more likely to turn against his current stable since he has been overlooked by his team in recent weeks.

