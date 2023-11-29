Dominik Mysterio confirms Rhea Ripley gave him a little "extra" for WWE show

Dominik Mysterio just confirmed that Rhea Ripley gave him a little "extra" for a WWE show.

Ever since Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day last year, he has built a strong bond with Rhea Ripley. Together, they have helped each other out in their respective matches, and is a big reason they are champions.

Mysterio is currently facing stiff competition from Wes Lee, who made his return to NXT a couple of weeks ago with the goal of winning back his NXT North American Championship. Dominik told Lee that he could get a shot at him if he were able to beat Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Cameron Grimes tonight on NXT.

On the other hand, if Lee lost the match, then he would never get a shot at the North American Title as long as Dominik Mysterio was champion.

During the match, Dominik admitted that Rhea Ripley gave him a little extra allowance to be able to get Bronson to do the match.

"Mami gave me a little extra allowance money to be able to get Bronson over here."

Wes Lee still ended up winning the match, and will now face Dominik at NXT Deadline for the NXT North American Championship.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below.