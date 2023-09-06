Dominik Mysterio costs 28-year-old star a title match during his role as Special Guest Referee

Dominik Mysterio was the Special Guest Referee for the Mustafa Ali vs. Dragon Lee match that took place on the latest episode of WWE NXT.

The winner of the bout was set to challenge him for the North American Championship at No Mercy. As seen in the past with most heel refs, Dirty Dom did not call the match down the middle.

During the bout, Dragon Lee tossed Mustafa Ali out of the ring and sent him over the announce table with a suicide dive. The masked superstar went back into the ring and told Dominik Mysterio to start the ten count.

Later on, Lee hit Ali with a superkick followed by a bridging German Suplex, which got a two count, possibly due to Dom's count. Mustafa Ali performed a Jackhammer-esque move for a nearfall. It could've been a tribute to Goldberg, the person who developed the move.

After some back and forth, Dragon Lee slammed Ali onto the mat with a sit-out powerbomb, but the North American Champion was in no hurry to count to three. Ali then rolled Lee and Dominik Mysterio immediately counted to three. As a result, Mustafa Ali won the match and he's next in line for the title.

This means that The Judgment Day member does not want to defend his title against Dragon Lee in another match. He might've been scared that he was going to lose to the 28-year-old star.

Do you think Ali can dethrone Dominik? Sound off in the comments below!

