Dominik Mysterio costs two female WWE stars a major opportunity on RAW; gets attacked

Dominik Mysterio was ringside during Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez's tag team match against the Kabuki Warriors. He interfered in the bout multiple times and paid for it heavily.

It was announced during the show that Kairi Sane and Asuka could earn a future shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship if they defeated The Judgment Day. The Empress of Tomorrow hit The Prodigy with a series of strikes and tagged in her partner. They double-teamed Roxy, and The Pirate Princess hit the latter with a jumping elbow in the corner.

Raquel Rodriguez got the tag but got locked in a triangle by Kairi Sane. Asuka locked Rodriguez in an armbar, and Big Mami Cool slammed Sane into The Empress. Later on, Kairi tagged Asuka, and the latter knocked Raquel off the apron with a running hip attack. Asuka hit Roxanne Perez with a Shining Wizard, and The Kabuki Warriors hit Perez with their finisher, but Dominik Mysterio distracted the referee.

Asuka sent Raquel into the post and hit a missile dropkick in the ring. She then suplexed Perez, and Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match again. The Empress attacked Dirty Dom but immediately got pinned by Roxanne, giving The Judgment Day the win.

