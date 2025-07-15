  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Dominik Mysterio costs two female WWE stars a major opportunity on RAW; gets attacked

Dominik Mysterio costs two female WWE stars a major opportunity on RAW; gets attacked

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 15, 2025 02:25 GMT
Dominik Mysterio is a Judgment Day member (Images via WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio is a Judgment Day member (Images via WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio was ringside during Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez's tag team match against the Kabuki Warriors. He interfered in the bout multiple times and paid for it heavily.

Ad

It was announced during the show that Kairi Sane and Asuka could earn a future shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship if they defeated The Judgment Day. The Empress of Tomorrow hit The Prodigy with a series of strikes and tagged in her partner. They double-teamed Roxy, and The Pirate Princess hit the latter with a jumping elbow in the corner.

Raquel Rodriguez got the tag but got locked in a triangle by Kairi Sane. Asuka locked Rodriguez in an armbar, and Big Mami Cool slammed Sane into The Empress. Later on, Kairi tagged Asuka, and the latter knocked Raquel off the apron with a running hip attack. Asuka hit Roxanne Perez with a Shining Wizard, and The Kabuki Warriors hit Perez with their finisher, but Dominik Mysterio distracted the referee.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Asuka sent Raquel into the post and hit a missile dropkick in the ring. She then suplexed Perez, and Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match again. The Empress attacked Dirty Dom but immediately got pinned by Roxanne, giving The Judgment Day the win.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications