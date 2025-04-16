Dominik Mysterio crashes out on camera; refuses to apologize to WWE Superstar

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated superstars in WWE. Known for eliciting boos and jeers from crowds, the former NXT North American Champion recently crashed out on camera, as he refused to apologize to a superstar.

The WWE Superstar in question is none other than Dominik Mysterio's father, Rey Mysterio. "Dirty" Dom has been asked to apologize to Rey several times but has always refused, referring to the legend as a "deadbeat." This time around, on the First We Feast YouTube channel, Dominik was asked again.

Dominik was asked the question by Liv Morgan, who was reading it off a cue card on Hot Ones Versus. Understandably, the 28-year-old looked shocked. He took the cue card from Morgan, tore it up, and flat out refused to apologize.

"Is that a question for real? F**k you guys! That's crazy! You're just wasting my time out here with questions about (...) No!" Dominik Mysterio said. [05:10 - 05:23]

As a consequence for not apologizing, Mysterio was forced to eat a chicken wing with spicy hot sauce. Nevertheless, he remained resolute and even demanded that Rey Mysterio be the one to apologize, on his knees, while handing over his mask and naming him the greatest Mysterio of all time.

Dominik Mysterio will need to be unapologetic at WrestleMania 41 as well

Given his history, it's unsurprising to learn that Dominik Mysterio is unapologetic when questioned about what he did to his father. However, that is in the past, and now, he may need to remain unapologetic in the face of a huge match that has been lined up for him at WrestleMania 41.

"Dirty" Dom is all set to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship. However, he will do so in a Fatal Four-Way match. The bout will not only involve Bron Breakker, the current champion, and Penta, but also Dominik's Judgment Day teammate, Finn Balor.

This is where Dominik will have to be unapologetic. If he wants to further his legacy as a WWE Superstar, he will need to be ready to do anything in this match, including pinning his teammate.

Does Dominik have what it takes to win the Intercontinental Title? Does he have what it takes to go against Balor? All these questions and more will be answered this weekend in Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Hot Ones Versus and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

