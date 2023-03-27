Dominik Mysterio crosses milestone with WWE SmackDown segment

On the previous episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio accepted Dominik Mysterio's WrestleMania challenge. The segment that included the father finally punching the son in the face has become one of the most-watched videos on WWE's YouTube channel.

Dominik Mysterio has been pushing his father to the limit since the Clash at the Castle PLE. Rey Mysterio was so affected by his son's actions that he was contemplating retirement a few months ago. At Triple H's request, the Luchador decided to jump from RAW to SmackDown to stay away from his son and The Judgment Day.

On the March 24 episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio faced LA Knight in Singles Competition. During the match, the to-be Hall of Famer was about to finish things off before Dominik caused the distraction. Once Knight pinned Mysterio, Dominik got into the ring and challenged his father to a match at WrestleMania.

At first, Rey Mysterio denied his son the match, but when Dominik made his way to his mother and sister and called her a deadbeat, Rey finally snapped and punched Dominik Mysterio in the face. Before Dominik made his way to the back, Rey Mysterio accepted his challenge to a match at WrestleMania.

According to Wrestlenomics, the segment in discussion has garnered a massive fan following, resulting in it getting over 2.4 million views since Friday night. It seems like the WWE Universe is excited about the father-son duo clashing on the Show Of Shows.

Why did Dominik Mysterio align with The Judgment Day?

The Clash at the Castle PLE saw Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and Edge team up to face The Judgment Day in a six-man Tag Team Match. After Edge and the Mysterios beat The Judgment Day, Dominik kicked Edge below the belt and clotheslined Rey Mysterio.

On the subsequent episode of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio told the world that his father was never there for him and that he never had anyone to look up to. Since then, he and Rhea Ripley have been wreaking havoc on Rey Mysterio and his family.

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter after WWE SmackDown to send a message to Rey Mysterio. While The Nightmare has her match against The Queen for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, the WWE Universe can expect to see her by Dominik's side at the PLE as well.

