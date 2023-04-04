Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest destroy 29-year-old megastar on RAW who was sitting at ringside

Dominik Mysterio had an eventful WrestleMania 39 weekend. He first walked out of the Hall of Fame, then lost to his father, Rey Mysterio, one night later at WrestleMania 39. On the latest episode of RAW, he targeted 29-year-old music megastar, Bad Bunny, leading to a major assault.

It all began after Rey Mysterio lost his match against United States Champion Austin Theory. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest swooped in to attack him post-match, but Dominik wound up going to ringside to confront Bad Bunny. The award-winning artist cost Dominik his match at WrestleMania when he snatched his chain, allowing Rey Mysterio to take advantage.

Bad Bunny anticipated Dominik taking a shot and dropped him instead. This resulted in an infuriated Damian Priest interfering and dragging Bad Bunny outside.

Damian Priest was Bad Bunny's first ally in WWE. Priest is of Puerto Rican descent and teamed up with the megastar for his match at WrestleMania 37.

There were no old sentiments involved as he put Bad Bunny through the announcers' desk without hesitation after the latter struck Dominik Mysterio twice.

It looks like this is a tease for Bad Bunny's in-ring return next month at WWE Backlash. It will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and will be hosted by the musician.

