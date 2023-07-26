Dominik Mysterio to defend NXT North American Championship against two stars at upcoming WWE event

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Dominik Mysterio will defend his North American Championship in a triple threat match at The Great American Bash.

The Judgment Day member won the title for the first time in his career last week after dethroning Wes Lee with help from his stablemates. While the referee was distracted, Rhea Ripley blasted Lee in the face with her title, allowing Dirty Dom to get the pinfall victory.

The RAW star successfully defended it against Butch on SmackDown last week and against Sami Zayn on the red brand this past Monday night. Rhea and Dom kicked of this week's episode of NXT, and they were confronted by Wes Lee.

The latter stated that he wants a rematch for the North American Championship. Mustafa Ali came out as well. He was supposed to face Wes Lee at The Great American Bash before the latter lost to Dominik Mysterio.

The crowd in the arena started chanting "triple threat" during the segment. Dominik Mysterio said he doesn't care who he faces at the upcoming NXT event. It was later confirmed that the tree stars will collide for the title in a triple threat match on July 30.

