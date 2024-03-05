Dominik Mysterio destroyed on WWE RAW; tapped out while in extreme pain

Dominik Mysterio got destroyed on WWE RAW tonight as he tapped out due to excruciating pain.

Ever since turning on his father, Rey Mysterio, over a year ago, Dominik has become one of the top heels in the business. The fans can't stop booing him out of the building whenever he tries to cut a promo.

His alliance with Judgment Day is evident in how he currently carries himself. Dom Dom is more confident as a heel than before, which is visible in how he leans into being a heel.

Given that Dominik may be one of the most hated men in the company, it should come as no surprise that fans wait for him to get beaten, and it looks like tonight was that night.

Tonight on RAW, Dominik went face-to-face with the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Although Mysterio came out swinging, The Ring General exerted his dominance early on. Dom's shirt was ripped due to the champ's vicious chops.

At one point, it looked like Dominik would win after he hit Gunther with the 619, but after he missed the Frog Splash, the Ring General hit him with a powerbomb and flipped him over into the Boston Crab. Unable to withstand the pain, Dominik tapped out.

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio will have to do more training before stepping into the ring with Gunther.

Did you enjoy watching Dominik Mysterio get beat down? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Did you enjoy watching Dominik Mysterio get beat down? Yes No 0 votes