Dominik Mysterio details his first wrestling memory of his father

Dominik Mysterio recently revealed his first wrestling memory featuring his father Rey Mysterio from back in the latter's WCW days.

Dominik had his first experience on wrestling television when he was 8 years old, when Rey and Eddie Guerrero fought over his custody in a ladder match at SummerSlam 2005.

However, his wrestling fandom began much earlier than that. During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump alongside his father, he recalled his first wrestling memory from back when he was just 3 years old.

When asked about his first wrestling memory, the younger Mysterio had this to say:

"Actually, fuuny story. My first wrestling memory as a kid. I don't remember how old I was, I had to have been 3 or 4 (years old) and it was double-J Jeff Jarrett. My dad ended up doing a springboard and I just remember my dad's head getting smashed with a guitar and that was my first memory of wrestling as a kid." said Dominik Mysterio [18:25 to 18:47]

The spot and match in question came on the November 27 2000 episode of WCW Nitro. The then unmasked Rey Mysterio as part of the Filthy Animals stable took on WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett in a singles match. The bout ended when The Master of the 619 was hit with a guitar by Jarrett while attempting a springboard dive, ending the match in disqualification.

Could there be some revenge in store for Dominik Mysterio at this year's SummerSlam

During the interview, a possible revenge storyline for Jeff Jarrett's guitar smash on Rey Mysterio all those years ago was teased by Dominik. After the 25-year old told the above-mentioned story, one of the show's hosts, Matt Camp, asked him if there was a vengeance in store for Double-J at SummerSlam. Dominik just responded with a smile.

It should be noted that Jeff is set to be at this year's SummerSlam, which will emanate live from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on Saturday, July 30. He will be the special guest referee for the unified Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Street Profits.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio, who are currently tangled up with Judgment Day, aren't currently confirmed to appear at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but the father-son duo will most probably present at the show

It is highly unlikely that any of this will be brought up, let alone acted upon, as both of them are currently involved in completely different storylines. But this is a neat piece of trivia that connects two very different performers from different generations.

