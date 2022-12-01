Dominik Mysterio details the hilarious reason why he attacked his own father on Thanksgiving

Dominik Mysterio is a stickler in regards to when holidays should be celebrated.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik showed up at Rey Mysterio's home unannounced on Thanksgiving and attacked him in front of his wife and family. But why was such an attack necessary?

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were guests on today's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked why they attacked Rey Mysterio on Thanksgiving, Dominik hilariously blamed it on the fact that his father set up the Christmas tree before November was over.

“Because he had his Christmas tree up before November was over, and honestly he doesn’t deserve to just be living peacefully,” Dominik Mysterio said. “I had to live with his shadow my whole life. So I’m hoping to cast a big shadow over him and just keep torturing him as much as I can.”

WWE @WWE



explains why he attacked his father



#WWETheBump "He doesn't deserve to just be living peacefully." @DomMysterio35 explains why he attacked his father @reymysterio in his home on thanksgiving. "He doesn't deserve to just be living peacefully." @DomMysterio35 explains why he attacked his father @reymysterio in his home on thanksgiving. #WWETheBump https://t.co/cr1uonE6Rp

Rhea Ripley says she and Dominik Mysterio wouldn't have attacked Rey if he didn't disrespect them

Despite Dominik's reasoning, Rhea Ripley insists they went with civil intentions.

The Nightmare claims they just wanted to have a nice family get-together, but when he disrespected them and called her a name, they had to make an example out of him.

“It was great. We went in there trying to be nice, trying to be civil. We were hoping that we could have a nice little family get together and just have Thanksgiving together, enjoy it. But you know, Rey, he once again shut the door on Dominik. He disrespected myself and Dominik by closing that door, so I wasn’t having it," Rhea Ripley said. "Then of course he called me a name, and Dominik snapped. That’s what happens when you’re being a bad influence in front of the children at the table. He’s trying to take the spotlight once again for himself, and we’re not gonna stand for it.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of Dominik and Rhea's comments? Do you think they would have attacked Rey Mysterio no matter what? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : Do you put your Christmas tree up in November like Rey Mysterio? Yes No 0 votes