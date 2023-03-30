Dominik Mysterio discloses real reason why he turned on his father Rey Mysterio 

Dominik Mysterio has commented on what led to the dissention between him and his father Rey Mysterio.

The two stars used to be tag team partners, and they even held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship together. However, at Clash at the Castle last year, the 25-year-old star turned on his father and went on to join forces with The Judgment Day. For several weeks, he's been begging the former WWE Champion to fight him, and the latter finally agreed to do so at WrestleMania 39.

During a recent interview with Firstpost, Dominik Mysterio stated that it was frustrating to work with Rey Mysterio, and he feels more at home with The Judgment Day.

“It was very frustrating to work with my dad coz he didn’t always understand where I came from or what I wanted, or understood what was going through my head. But, don’t get me wrong, I did enjoy the time when I was able to soak in all the knowledge from him," said Dom.

He continued:

"But I think it’s different being able to work with a group like the Judgement Day because we’re not family but we are like one. We treat each other like family, we all hang out, we’re like family, so I think the dynamic there is definitely of a family dynamic. It just definitely works out for us," he added.

Dominik Mysterio says he's had a better relationship with Judgment Day than his father

The Judgment Day is one of the biggest heel factions in WWE right now. It comprises of Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

The younger Mysterio shared that his relationship with the aforementioned stars is much better than what he had with his father Rey Mysterio.

“I think it’s a better relationship than what me and my dad had just because we understand each other, we all communicate. We’re all equals, no one’s trying to fight for power here. We understand what’s at stake here, we’re all trying to work together to create the best opportunities for each other,” Dominik elaborated.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio will collide for the first time at WrestleMania 39. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious.

Which Mysterio are you rooting for?

