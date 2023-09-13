Dominik Mysterio to face 29-year-old star in a Champion vs. Champion match

On the latest episode of NXT, it was announced that Dominik Mysterio will take on Carmelo Hayes in a singles match next week.

The bout is labeled as Champion vs. Champion, as Melo is the current NXT Champion while Dirty Dom is the North American Champion. They've both successfully defended their titles before and are on their first reign.

On NXT this week, Carmelo Hayes and Dominik Mysterio were involved in a backstage segment that led to the formation of the match. The former claimed that the latter might not be champion after No Mercy, as he's "not cut like that." Dominik is set to defend his title against Mustafa Ali at the event.

After the Judgment Day member claimed to be the A champion, Hayes challenged him to put it to the test by facing him next week. Dominik Mysterio answered by saying that he'll talk to Mami, referencing Rhea Ripley.

Expand Tweet

The match was later made official for next week's NXT. Dirty Dom is dominating the RAW brand as part of The Judgment Day, and he's also been a regular on NXT. He vs. Melo next week could turn out to be an entertaining match. It'll be interesting to see who will be the winner.

Which superstar are you rooting for next week? Sound off in the comments below!

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.