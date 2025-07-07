  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Dominik Mysterio could face bizarre new challenger in a lucha "dream match" (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio could face bizarre new challenger in a lucha "dream match" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Published Jul 07, 2025 05:42 GMT
Dominik Mysterio is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion [Image: WWE.com]
Dominik Mysterio is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion [Image: WWE.com]

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio might face a challenge from an unlikely opponent. Wrestling sensation Mr. Iguana has expressed interest in facing the Judgment Day member.

Ad

Mysterio has been a prominent feature of The Judgment Day since joining the faction over two years ago. As the gothic stable dominated the main roster, "Dirty" Dom also rose up the ranks in WWE, becoming one of the most dastardly heels in the business.

During an exclusive chat, Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter billed it as a dream match. Mr. Iguana also echoed the same sentiment, claiming it would be a surreal moment to step into the ring against a wrestler having ties with greats like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. Mr. Iguana felt he would test out Dominik Mysterio's lucha skills before letting his lizard off on The Judgment Day member.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Well, it would be a lot of lucha things. First, I will measure how much lucha he has in the blood. Then I think, this lizard will do the other job. For me, mentally, it will be like, 'Whoa, he's the son of my idol, Rey Mysterio, and he has the image of another idol, Eddie Guerrero.' So, for me, it's a very surreal moment for a lucha guy." [From 3:13 onwards]
Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

youtube-cover
Ad

Dominik Mysterio was scheduled to defend the IC Title against AJ Styles. However, he did not have the match at Night of Champions due to an injury. The Phenomenal One is looking for a chance to get one over on "Dirty" Dom.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!

Quick Links

Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications