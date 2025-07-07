Dominik Mysterio could face bizarre new challenger in a lucha "dream match" (Exclusive)

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio might face a challenge from an unlikely opponent. Wrestling sensation Mr. Iguana has expressed interest in facing the Judgment Day member.
Mysterio has been a prominent feature of The Judgment Day since joining the faction over two years ago. As the gothic stable dominated the main roster, "Dirty" Dom also rose up the ranks in WWE, becoming one of the most dastardly heels in the business.
During an exclusive chat, Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter billed it as a dream match. Mr. Iguana also echoed the same sentiment, claiming it would be a surreal moment to step into the ring against a wrestler having ties with greats like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. Mr. Iguana felt he would test out Dominik Mysterio's lucha skills before letting his lizard off on The Judgment Day member.
"Well, it would be a lot of lucha things. First, I will measure how much lucha he has in the blood. Then I think, this lizard will do the other job. For me, mentally, it will be like, 'Whoa, he's the son of my idol, Rey Mysterio, and he has the image of another idol, Eddie Guerrero.' So, for me, it's a very surreal moment for a lucha guy." [From 3:13 onwards]
Dominik Mysterio was scheduled to defend the IC Title against AJ Styles. However, he did not have the match at Night of Champions due to an injury. The Phenomenal One is looking for a chance to get one over on "Dirty" Dom.
