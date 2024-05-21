Dominik Mysterio finally breaks silence on Liv Morgan rumors

WWE fans have linked Dominik Mysterio with Liv Morgan amid Rhea Ripley's absence from TV. He has now responded to the rumors of his association with the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Liv Morgan has been on a revenge tour since returning to WWE in January. A few weeks back, she injured Rhea Ripley in a backstage assault. Hence, Mami was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship. While Morgan was unable to win the title, she might end up stealing "Dirty" Dom from Ripley as she was spotted coming out of the same room as the male star.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was also pictured with Dominik's bandana in her pocket, fueling rumors of their on-screen alliance.

On The Masked Man Show, Dominik Mysterio addressed fans associating him with Morgan. The Judgment Day member claimed he was innocent and simply looking out for Rhea Ripley.

“I think at the end of the day, everyone is innocent till proven guilty. And I’m just (…) I’m here protecting Mami. And I’m trying to make sure she’s good when she comes back and that everything is all set in order. She comes back straight to the top. Take her title back, no harm no foul,” Dominik said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Dominik Mysterio is not the only superstar rumored to be siding with Liv Morgan. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was seen coming out of the same car as Finn Balor on last night's RAW.

Dominik Mysterio could help Liv Morgan in her upcoming title match

Liv Morgan is set to face Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. While the challenger has lost to The Man on multiple instances in the past, she could reign supreme this time if Dominik Mysterio indeed switches sides.

"Dirty" Dom is himself out of action currently after suffering an injury during his match against Andrade in April. The former NXT North American Champion recently provided an update on his situation, noting that he could be back in six to eight weeks. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is expected to return around SummerSlam 2024.

