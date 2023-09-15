Dominik Mysterio finally breaks silence with three-word message after Nia Jax's attack on Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio has finally responded to Nia Jax's attack on Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley upon Jax's big return to WWE.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Title against Raquel Rodriguez. Courtesy of Nia Jax's surprise return and her attack on Rodriguez, The Nightmare picked up a win and retained her title. Jax didn't spare Ripley either and attacked her during the final moments of the show.

Dominik Mysterio has now shared the clip of Jax's attack on Rhea Ripley in his Instagram story. He addressed Jax and sent a three-word message, saying, "You fu*ked up."

Rhea Ripley has had Dominik Mysterio's back for quite some time now

It was Rhea Ripley's interference that aided Dominik in defeating Wes Lee to win the NXT North American Title. She went on to interfere in Mysterio's title defense at The Great American Bash as well. In the end, Dominik managed to retain his title against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee in a Triple Threat encounter.

A short while ago, Ripley opened up about her on-screen chemistry with Dominik in an interview with Under The Ring. The star stated that their chemistry has blossomed week by week and that they're getting more comfortable.

“Dominik and I, we barely talked before this whole Judgment Day thing. Like we said ‘Hi, how are you?’ and that was about it. So watching our chemistry blossom and grow week by week, we’re getting more comfortable with each other, which is fantastic. It’s been really fun. Also watching him grow as a performer and blossom and get more confident week-in and week-out, it’s been very rewarding, as well.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ripley has been champion since defeating Charlotte Flair for the title at WWE WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. It remains to be seen how she will respond to Jax's attack.

