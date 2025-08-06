Dominik Mysterio under fire from WWE legend; Triple H decision questioned: "What the hell" (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has risen to one of the best heels on the WWE roster today. However, a particular creative decision by Triple H about his character has apparently infuriated wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.
Dutch was a part of the wrestling business since the early 1970s. He later added the 'Dirty' tag in front of his name back in 1980, making it a part of his character. As such, it did not please him when Dominik Mysterio's name also had Dirty added to it.
Speaking on the latest episode of UnSKripted, Dutch talked about the name being copied and stated:
"They couldn't get any other name with a 'D'? Dirty Dutch. But Dirty Dom, tell me the truth, that doesn't even sound right. Dirty Dom. What the hell. But a Dirty Dutch, that's different. Bit of a ring to it. But Dirty Dom, to me, that's hitting on nothing." [2:46 onwards]
You can check out his full comments here:
Dirty Dom recently took down AJ Styles at SummerSlam, making an impressive statement on a big stage against a veteran.
What is next for him in WWE? Only time will tell.
