  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio under fire from WWE legend; Triple H decision questioned: "What the hell" (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio under fire from WWE legend; Triple H decision questioned: "What the hell" (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Aug 06, 2025 06:08 GMT
What is next for Dominik Mysterio? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Dominik Mysterio? (Image via WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio has risen to one of the best heels on the WWE roster today. However, a particular creative decision by Triple H about his character has apparently infuriated wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.

Ad

Dutch was a part of the wrestling business since the early 1970s. He later added the 'Dirty' tag in front of his name back in 1980, making it a part of his character. As such, it did not please him when Dominik Mysterio's name also had Dirty added to it.

Speaking on the latest episode of UnSKripted, Dutch talked about the name being copied and stated:

"They couldn't get any other name with a 'D'? Dirty Dutch. But Dirty Dom, tell me the truth, that doesn't even sound right. Dirty Dom. What the hell. But a Dirty Dutch, that's different. Bit of a ring to it. But Dirty Dom, to me, that's hitting on nothing." [2:46 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

You can check out his full comments here:

youtube-cover
Ad

Dirty Dom recently took down AJ Styles at SummerSlam, making an impressive statement on a big stage against a veteran.

What is next for him in WWE? Only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Twitter icon

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications