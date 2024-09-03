  • home icon
  • Dominik Mysterio forced to abandon a match thanks to former champion; 30-year-old WWE star makes RAW in-ring return 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Sep 03, 2024 05:11 GMT
Dominik Mysterio is a former NXT North American Champion (Images via WWE on X and website)
Dominik Mysterio was involved in a triple threat match on WWE RAW, but he was forced to leave the ringside area after Damian Priest chased him away. Plus, Ilja Dragunov made his RAW in-ring return this week.

Dragon Lee and Ilja teamed up against Dirty Dom at the beginning of the match, as they tossed him out of the ring. The Judgment Day member tripped Dragunov and nailed the latter with a slingshot swanton and a Michinoku Driver. Ilja Dragunov hit Dominik Mysterio with two suplexes before Dom grabbed Dragon Lee, which led to Ilja suplexing both of them.

The Mad Dragon planted the LWO member on the apron with a Death Valley Driver. Dragon Lee was about to perform a move off the top rope but Carlito pushed him off. Damian Priest then came out and the two stars started brawling. The Archer of Infamy then chased Dominik Mysterio through the crowd, forcing the latter to abandon his match.

Ilja and Lee exchanged strikes before Dragon Lee hit a suplex. He followed it up with a powerbomb, which got a two-count. Lee then hit a dropkick in the corner and performed a few more kicks, but The Mad Dragon hit the Torpedo Moscow and won the match via pinfall. This was Ilja's first RAW match since July 22.

