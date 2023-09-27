Dominik Mysterio furious with Shawn Michaels' announcement regarding his NXT North American Title 

Dominik Mysterio recently found out that he will still defend his NXT North American Championship at No Mercy, and he wasn't pleased about it.

The Judgment Day member was scheduled to defend the title against Mustafa Ali at the upcoming event, but the match was scrapped after the latter was released. He recently retained the title against Dragon Lee on RAW this past Monday night.

Before this week's episode of NXT went on the air, Shawn Michaels announced on Twitter that there would be a Triple Threat Number One Contender's Match on the show between Axiom, Tyler Bate, and Dragon Lee, with the winner earning the right to face Dirty Dom at No Mercy.

During a backstage interview, Dominik Mysterio spoke about his successful title defense on the red brand and stated that he's glad he has No Mercy off. However, he was informed that he would be defending the NXT North American Title against the winner of the triple threat.

He became very furious after he heard that. He was then shown the tweet that Shawn Michaels sent out about. Later in the show, Trick Williams announced that he'd been added to the match, making it a Fatal Four Way.

