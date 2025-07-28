  • home icon
  • Dominik Mysterio gets new name after he puts his Intercontinental Championship on the line

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 28, 2025 04:06 GMT
The star has a new name (Credit: WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio was part of a big WWE show tonight and got quite a unique greeting from the fans in attendance. He may have walked away from the show with a new name.

Mysterio has made quite a name for himself already in WWE and has quickly become one of the top heels, even though fans love to see him. With the star adored by fans, he often has very over-the-top reactions from the crowd whenever he turns up. This has been the case yet again as he put the Intercontinental Championship on the line tonight at the WWE Monterrey show in Mexico.

Dominik Mysterio will have to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam in a week. However, that's not all he will have to do. The star will also be wrestling in a Fatal Four-Way match against Dragon Lee, Hijo Del Vikingo, and El Grande Americano for the AAA Mega Championship as well.

Before that, though, in Monterrey, he put his title on the line against R-Truth and El Grande. In the end, he was able to walk away with a win, but he has a new name. The crowd decided to give him a new moniker as they started to chant 'Peso Pluma.' Translated, that means Featherweight. It is usually used as an insult, and the crowd completely drowned him in the chants.

Dominik Mysterio has his work cut out for him this week

Not only is Dominik Mysterio competing at SummerSlam, but also wrestling for another title, and the star will be under a lot of pressure over the next few days.

He could come out of this week as the double champion, but on the other hand, he may lose both title matches and end up leaving empty-handed as well.

With Liv Morgan absent, the star is also missing his usual support system while waiting for her to recover from her injury.

Edited by Harish Raj S
