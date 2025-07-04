Dominik Mysterio gets a new tattoo amid WWE injury scare

Reigning Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio added a new tattoo to his body amid his injury recovery. Mysterio is currently dealing with a rib issue, leading to the cancellation of his title defense against AJ Styles at Night of Champions.

"Dirty" Dom was supposed to defend the Intercontinental Championship in Saudi Arabia, but he was not cleared to compete. He has an injured rib that won't keep him out for a long period. His storyline with Styles continued last Monday on WWE RAW.

Amid his recovery from the injury, the "greatest" Mysterio of all time visited the 'Be More You Tattoo & Piercing Shop' in Los Angeles, California. He got a set of animal teeth tattooed on his right arm, possibly of his pet dog. It was done by Alexis Xol, the owner of the shop.

Here's the video of the new tattoo via @alexis_xol on Instagram.

Dominik Mysterio has been a fan of tattoos, getting his first one at 15 years old in their garage. It was a birthday gift from his father, Rey Mysterio, who brought the tattoo artist because Dominik couldn't enter a shop because he was underage. His first ink was a Bible verse, and since then, the art has grown all over his body.

Dominik Mysterio is likely to defend his Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam

As mentioned above, Dominik Mysterio was supposed to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions. It was canceled at the last minute because Dominik suffered a rib injury and wasn't cleared by WWE's medical team.

While it's not a serious injury, it's unclear when the reigning champ will return to action. But one thing is for sure, the title match with The Phenomenal One will happen, likely at SummerSlam, according to WrestleVotes in his latest Q&A.

"I'd expect that match to happen at SummerSlam, and I think it’s gonna be great when it does happen. So, MetLife Stadium looks like the place for that match," WrestleVotes said.

There will be a Saturday Night's Main Event before SummerSlam, but it's only a two-hour show, and there are already three matches on the card. The Biggest Party of the Summer is a two-night event, so it's going to be stacked.

