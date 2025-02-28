  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio is getting a huge shot at championship in WWE; could head into WrestleMania as champion

Dominik Mysterio is getting a huge shot at championship in WWE; could head into WrestleMania as champion

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 28, 2025 05:41 GMT
The star has a big chance (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has a big chance (Credit: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio is now getting a huge shot at a singles title in WWE. The young star will have the chance to challenge for a title after a recent announcement.

Ad

The new tournament to decide the star who will face Dragon Lee for the Speed Championship is about to begin. The matches will start on March 5. In this tournament, Dominik Mysterio will face Chris Sabin, while Ivar will take on NXT's Yoshiki Inamura. Since the tournament is already stacked, the outcome can't be determined, but whoever wins, Lee will face quite a challenge.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Of all the contenders, Dominik Mysterio seems a natural opponent for Lee, given the rivalry between the two stars in the past. For now, fans will have to wait and see what happens, but should Mysterio win, only Carlito and Finn Balor will not hold titles in The Judgment Day—a situation that's sure to annoy Balor.

The coming weeks will see if he can win the title, and should he win it, he may head into WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Speed Champion. For the moment, fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next as the tournament progresses forward.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी