Dominik Mysterio is now getting a huge shot at a singles title in WWE. The young star will have the chance to challenge for a title after a recent announcement.

Ad

The new tournament to decide the star who will face Dragon Lee for the Speed Championship is about to begin. The matches will start on March 5. In this tournament, Dominik Mysterio will face Chris Sabin, while Ivar will take on NXT's Yoshiki Inamura. Since the tournament is already stacked, the outcome can't be determined, but whoever wins, Lee will face quite a challenge.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Of all the contenders, Dominik Mysterio seems a natural opponent for Lee, given the rivalry between the two stars in the past. For now, fans will have to wait and see what happens, but should Mysterio win, only Carlito and Finn Balor will not hold titles in The Judgment Day—a situation that's sure to annoy Balor.

The coming weeks will see if he can win the title, and should he win it, he may head into WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Speed Champion. For the moment, fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next as the tournament progresses forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback