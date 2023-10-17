Dominik Mysterio got into a violent fight backstage during WWE RAW after insult

Dominik Mysterio was involved in a brawl tonight on WWE RAW after getting insulted backstage during the show. He was not able to control his temper and ended up in a rather violent fight, which he started.

This came after Nathan Frazer insulted him. The superstar was backstage on RAW because of his role on WWE's Main Event show. However, he was being interviewed, during which he talked about the excellent show that had taken place with two titles on the line.

Dominik Mysterio confronted him and asked him to go back to NXT, but Frazer reminded him that Mysterio was beaten up by Ilja Dragunov last week. He also said that Kevin Owens stunned him on SmackDown before challenging him to a title match. Dominik, clearly insulted, was upset with Frazer and shoved him back, saying that the English superstar did not deserve a shot at his title.

Frazer lost his cool, and the two got into a violent fight, where the officials had to hold him back from letting it go further.

Frazer reposted the video of the fight, saying that he would be paying a visit to Mysterio on NXT as well.

The two are clearly at odds with one another, and with Frazer gunning for the North American Title, Dominik Mysterio might need to keep a watch over his shoulder.

