Dominik Mysterio hangs out with former WWE rival

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio was seen taking a mirror selfie with a former rival.

Dom is currently on cloud nine as he recently defeated Wes Lee to win the NXT North American Championship. His win was unique as this was the first time he won a singles title in WWE.

Dominik Mysterio was recently spotted taking a mirror selfie with Austin Theory. While Theory was taking the selfie, the former made an obscene gesture at the camera.

Check out the picture HERE.

Dominik Mysterio has never defeated Austin Theory

Dominik has been a regular act on the main roster for about four years. He began wrestling in 2020 and hasn't looked back since then. So far, Dominik has faced Theory on three occasions in singles WWE matches and lost every one.

Dominik Mysterio has firmly established himself as one of the promotion's top heels. He appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin two years ago and discussed his WWE goals in detail:

“Most definitely. I think the long goal here, the endgame, is to eventually take over the Rey Mysterio name. That’s the legacy within it. He’s Rey Mysterio. It’s only right to make a Jr. Traditionally in Lucha culture, and in Hispanic culture, that’s tradition. That’s what you do. I kind of just showed up and Dom Mysterio organically happened. Everything happened so fast." [H/T Wrestling News]

As for Austin Theory, the young gun hasn't impressed the WWE Universe for quite some time now.

He is the current United States Champion on WWE SmackDown, and many fans have found his reign to be underwhelming. It seems likely that he will lose the US Title shortly.

Who will be a bigger star in WWE in the distant future between Theory and Dominik? Sound off with your comments below!