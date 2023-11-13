Dominik Mysterio appears to be a popular star at the moment, from receiving a shoutout from Logan Paul at UFC over the weekend, to being pranked by Zelina Vega on her live Twitch stream.

The former 'Queen of the Ring' was able to make her voice sound like a child and trick Mysterio into believing that she thought he was a takeaway. She tried to order food for her mother whilst Mysterio kept asking how attractive her mother was, until it came down to the age of the child.

Vega claimed she was only seven, which was when fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor told Mysterio to hang up the phone.

Zelina was also able to show off her new look as part of the livestream since she has opted to dye her hair much darker. Vega was last seen on WWE SmackDown when she tried to prevent Santos Escobar's betrayal, she was sporting blonde hair at the time.

Dominik Mysterio is expected to join forces with Logan Paul in WWE

Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul have seemingly become close friends over the past few months, after Paul appeared on WWE RAW and Mysterio was there to back him up.

Since Logan Paul's appearance at UFC, many fans have speculated that the two men could now join forces and go after the Tag Team Championships, even though they are being held by Mysterio's Judgment Day teammates.

Is it possible that The Judgment Day could have run its course? And will Logan Paul come between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio? It seems that there are many questions are heading into Survivor Series: War Games next weekend when The Judgment Day will be inside the structure.

