Things are not going well for The Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio on RAW. Now, WWE appears to be confirming that he's hinting at a huge betrayal.

Dominik has every reason to be unhappy right now. He confirmed on this week's episode of RAW that he had injured himself and would be unable to compete. It has been reported that the injury is legitimate, with it also stating that it was unsure when he'd be cleared. With his immediate future in the ring unclear for the time being, the star's future in The Judgment Day also seems to be in doubt.

Rhea Ripley also suffered an injury recently that forced her to vacate her title and leave to recover for the time being. Damian Priest has taken up the mantle of leadership and is not being too humble about it. After JD McDonagh lost his match this week, he confronted him and Dominik, telling them both that he didn't need them, but they needed him.

At that moment, Dominik Mysterio shot him a look that spoke volumes. It appeared that he was considering his own future within the group. WWE has now confirmed it, with their partner account with TNT on X also pointing out the look.

It remains to be seen if Mysterio betrays Priest. He already has a new friend in Santos Escobar. The upcoming Draft could see a big change.

Dominik Mysterio and Legado Del Fantasma seem to be teasing an alliance

Despite the rest of The Judgment Day not being too happy about it, Dominik Mysterio appears to be friends with Santos Escobar.

The two have been helping each other out regularly. The WWE Draft could see that alliance become permanent if Dominik left the faction.

However, it's not confirmed at this time.