  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Dominik Mysterio was invited by a female fan to her hotel in front of her husband during her honeymoon

Dominik Mysterio was invited by a female fan to her hotel in front of her husband during her honeymoon

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 16, 2025 02:38 GMT
The star has talked about it (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has talked about it (Credit: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio revealed that he was pursued by a fan and asked to visit her at her hotel in front of her husband. This incident took place during the fan's honeymoon.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio has discussed a couple of really wild fan interactions. However, on the Intoxicados podcast, he started talking about one of the weirdest ones. He said that a woman came to him with her husband and informed him that, though they were on their honeymoon, she insisted they see him.

"This dude came with his wife. His wife came to me and said, 'Hey, this is our honeymoon. I told him I wanted to come here specifically just to meet you.' And I was like, 'Woah.' At this point, I'm Dirty Dom. So I look at the husband and go, 'Hey, you better come get your girl before she gets dirty.' He looks at me and he goes, 'Well, it's her fault. I'm only here for her.'" (33:21 - 33:43)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dominik Mysterio revealed that the woman told him about the hotel she was staying at and kept turning to him even though her husband was walking away.

"She looks at me as she's walking away, and she just goes, 'I'm staying at this hotel.' I look at everyone, there are three security guards around me that work for WWE. And I go, 'You guys all heard that right?' The dude just kept walking and she just turns and she just keeps going with it." (33:43 - 34:04)
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

According to the WWE star, this was only one of many odd interactions he had with fans.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda and credit the source if you use any quotes from this article.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications