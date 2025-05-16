Dominik Mysterio was invited by a female fan to her hotel in front of her husband during her honeymoon

Dominik Mysterio revealed that he was pursued by a fan and asked to visit her at her hotel in front of her husband. This incident took place during the fan's honeymoon.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio has discussed a couple of really wild fan interactions. However, on the Intoxicados podcast, he started talking about one of the weirdest ones. He said that a woman came to him with her husband and informed him that, though they were on their honeymoon, she insisted they see him.

"This dude came with his wife. His wife came to me and said, 'Hey, this is our honeymoon. I told him I wanted to come here specifically just to meet you.' And I was like, 'Woah.' At this point, I'm Dirty Dom. So I look at the husband and go, 'Hey, you better come get your girl before she gets dirty.' He looks at me and he goes, 'Well, it's her fault. I'm only here for her.'" (33:21 - 33:43)

Ad

Trending

Dominik Mysterio revealed that the woman told him about the hotel she was staying at and kept turning to him even though her husband was walking away.

"She looks at me as she's walking away, and she just goes, 'I'm staying at this hotel.' I look at everyone, there are three security guards around me that work for WWE. And I go, 'You guys all heard that right?' The dude just kept walking and she just turns and she just keeps going with it." (33:43 - 34:04)

Ad

Ad

According to the WWE star, this was only one of many odd interactions he had with fans.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda and credit the source if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More