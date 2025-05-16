Dominik Mysterio was invited by a female fan to her hotel in front of her husband during her honeymoon

Dominik Mysterio revealed that he was pursued by a fan and asked to visit her at her hotel in front of her husband. This incident took place during the fan's honeymoon.
Dominik Mysterio has discussed a couple of really wild fan interactions. However, on the Intoxicados podcast, he started talking about one of the weirdest ones. He said that a woman came to him with her husband and informed him that, though they were on their honeymoon, she insisted they see him.
"This dude came with his wife. His wife came to me and said, 'Hey, this is our honeymoon. I told him I wanted to come here specifically just to meet you.' And I was like, 'Woah.' At this point, I'm Dirty Dom. So I look at the husband and go, 'Hey, you better come get your girl before she gets dirty.' He looks at me and he goes, 'Well, it's her fault. I'm only here for her.'" (33:21 - 33:43)
Dominik Mysterio revealed that the woman told him about the hotel she was staying at and kept turning to him even though her husband was walking away.
"She looks at me as she's walking away, and she just goes, 'I'm staying at this hotel.' I look at everyone, there are three security guards around me that work for WWE. And I go, 'You guys all heard that right?' The dude just kept walking and she just turns and she just keeps going with it." (33:43 - 34:04)
According to the WWE star, this was only one of many odd interactions he had with fans.
