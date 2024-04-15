Dominik Mysterio invites 29-year-old WWE Superstar to join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has had an interesting month in WWE with Rhea Ripley retaining her Women's World Championship and Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to become World Champion.

It appears that the success could have now led to the team wanting to recruit more members since Dominik Mysterio has recently asked Logan Paul to join the group on Twitter.

Logan Paul asked Triple H as part of his recent appearance on ImPaulsive if he could move over to RAW in order to be on Netflix in January, and the CCO made it clear that it could happen in the WWE Draft.

Interestingly, if Logan were to move over to WWE RAW with his championship and accept this invitation, then the three main champions on the red brand would be in The Judgment Day.

At present, Paul is on WWE SmackDown, and now that Judgment Day no longer has the Tag Team Championships, there is no reason for them to appear on the opposite brand.

Is Dominik Mysterio risking being kicked out of his new WWE family?

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley haven't been on the same page for a few weeks since he didn't tell The Judgment Day about his plans on SmackDown with Santos Escobar, which ended up backfiring on him when he lost at WrestleMania.

Andrade also turned on Mysterio after he had been pushing for him to join The Bloodline, so it seems that at the moment, he is the last person who should be asking anyone to join.

The group has made it clear that they're happy with the members they have and refused to allow R-Truth to be added to the group earlier this year despite him making a lot of money for them in merchandise sales.

Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio have aligned several times, and there have been teases that he could join The Judgment Day, but this should probably have been something he asked the group about before asking on a public forum.

