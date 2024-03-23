Dominik Mysterio loses to legendary 23-time champion after SmackDown goes off the air

Dominik Mysterio made quite the splash in the opening match on SmackDown this week to seemingly set up a WrestleMania rematch. However, he lost a dark match to a legendary 23-time champion after the show.

This week, SmackDown ended with the alliance of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso standing tall against The Bloodline. After that, WWE had two dark matches - Dominik Mysterio vs legendary 23-time champion Kofi Kingston and Gunther vs. "Main Event" Jey Uso.

Dominik Mysterio lost to Kofi Kingston during the dark match, as it is commonplace for babyfaces to pick up the win to send the crowd home happy.

However, Jey Uso didn't beat Gunther. He lost thanks to interference from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

As for Dominik, he got a little bit of karma for costing Rey Mysterio against Santos Escobar. Dom aligned with Santos, seemingly teasing a WrestleMania rematch against his father.

Dominik doesn't have a match at WrestleMania, while the rest of The Judgment Day, barring JD McDonagh, does. If he faces Rey Mysterio in a rematch, he will be expected to get the win back from last year.

Some felt like Dominik should have won last year at WrestleMania 39, but the nature of the story made it an excellent payoff for Rey Mysterio to win.

