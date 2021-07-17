"He's come a long way in a year!" - Former WWE manager praises Dominik Mysterio on his first appearance in front of a live crowd

Dominik Mysterio has impressed the WWE Universe since making his debut against Seth Rollins on last year's edition of SummerSlam. He has grown leaps and bounds in the span of a year and now finds himself as a SmackDown tag team champion alongside his father.

But tonight's episode of SmackDown was a huge challenge as he prepared to make his debut in front of a live audience.

This would be Dominik's first time wrestling in front of the WWE Universe, who were in attendance for tonight's episode of the blue brand. The audience in attendance in Houston was the first since the ThunderDome era.

Dominik impressed in his first match and many heaped praise on the young superstar. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was greatly impressed by how far Dominik Mysterio had come and expressed this on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

"He was over by just being with that group. He's got to be as good as they are. The kid has come a long way. He's come a long way in a year!. Now here's a guy who didn't start his first match, second match or his third match. He started mid-card and moved up!," said Dutch Mantell

Despite being under a lot of pressure, Dominik Mysterio put on a heck of a performance, especially alongside veterans like Roman Reigns, Edge, The Usos and his father Rey.

Dominik Mysterio will hope to put up an equally exceptional performance at Money in the Bank

Dominik Mysterio may have impressed many with his composure and professionalism on this week's episode of SmackDown, but he will be hoping to do the same this Sunday.

Teaming up with his father Rey Mysterio, Dominik will hope to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Usos on the Money in the Bank pre-show.

The reign of The Mysterios as SmackDown tag champs has just started and they will be looking to continue said reign with a victory over Jimmy and Jey Uso this Sunday.

Do you think they will come out on top? What were your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's performance tonight?

