Dominik Mysterio makes a big confession about Triple H; says he's not been able to talk for 2.5 years in WWE

Dominik Mysterio has recently spoken about his reality in WWE. The star confessed what happened with Triple H and what he was told.

Mysterio joined the Battleground Podcast in a recent interview. One of the things he talked about was how he was dealing with the massive jeers that he got during WWE shows.

Dominik Mysterio admitted that when he was getting booed, he didn't know how to handle it at all.

"I didn't understand what to do or how to handle it. Everything has been new to me from start to finish. Always constatntly learning on the job, adapting, trying to be the best version of myself. When I started getting booed, I thought I had to cut a promo, I thought I had to speak," said Dominik Mysterio.

He said that it was Triple H, along with a few others, who had helped him how to control the crowd. The WWE star added that he had not been able to say a single thing in the company in a promo in almost two and a half years, and that was something that he would rather use as a character trait than give in and worry about panicking about the promos.

"There was a few guys, Triple H being one of them, just helping me out how to manage all of that right? How to control the boos, just do what I have to do right? It started off being right I wouldn't panic, but I had to say these things. But now it's like, you guys don't want to hear me talk, you're the ones missing out. It's been 2.5 years since I've been able to say anything. Coming on to 3 years now." (6:28 - 7:32)

With that being the case, Dominik Mysterio is now nearing three years since he has not been able to cut a promo without being booed. Now, on RAW, it remains to be seen if this can continue in the future as well.

