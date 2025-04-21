Dominik Mysterio makes a bombshell statement after winning the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable at WWE WrestleMania 41 when he defeated three other superstars to capture the Intercontinental Championship. Later, he made a bombshell statement moments after winning the workhorse title.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41, many doubted Dominik Mysterio's chances of becoming the new Intercontinental Champion. However, Dirty Dom proved every hater wrong and captured the Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41 Night Two in Las Vegas.

In an exclusive with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on WrestleMania Recap, Dirty Dom made a bombshell statement moments after winning the title. He proclaimed himself the best Intercontinental Champion of all time five minutes into his reign. Moreover, he said he's the greatest living Mysterio of all time.

"I'm the best that's ever held this title. I'm the greatest living Mysterio of all time. I'm the best Intercontinental Champion ever. It's been five minutes, and I'm already the greatest ever," Mysterio said. (From 19:00 to 19:17)

Liv Morgan sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after winning the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio's life changed forever on Monday Night RAW when he chose Liv Morgan over Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam 2024. The power couple became one of the most talked-about acts from the shows, and there were no signs of slowing down.

However, Liv Morgan believed in her Daddy Dom more than anyone and saw him as a champion. After getting a win over Bron Breakker and Penta in a tag team match with Finn Balor, Morgan went to Adam Pearce and asked him to give Dirty Dom a shot at the title.

Later, Pearce officially announced a Fatal Four-Way match for Bron Breakker's title involving Finn Balor, Penta, and Dominik Mysterio. Today, the 28-year-old WWE star fulfilled his destiny and won his first singles title on the main roster. Later, Liv Morgan tweeted a heartfelt message.

"The greatest Intercontinental Champion of allllllllllllll time 😉," Morgan tweeted on X.

Dom's win at The Showcase of the Immortals came at the price of Finn Balor, as The Prince took the pinfall. It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW.

