  Dominik Mysterio makes dangerous enemy inside The Judgment Day ahead of Clash in Paris

Dominik Mysterio makes dangerous enemy inside The Judgment Day ahead of Clash in Paris

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 31, 2025 15:58 GMT
Dominik Mysterio has made an enemy (image via WWE)

The Judgment Day has been going through some interesting issues over the past few weeks, with Dominik Mysterio's girlfriend, Liv Morgan's injury, forcing the group to re-adapt to life with Roxanne Perez in her place.

As part of the European Tour, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio have seemingly been playing pranks on each other and sharing images that the WWE Universe was not supposed to see.

This was his form of revenge

Dominik shared one of McDonagh sleeping, which led to him reacting on Instagram, claiming it wasn't "cool" to share. McDonagh was able to have the last laugh when he caught Mysterio sleeping and shared his "receipt" on his Instagram stories.

Both men have been on the road all week as part of WWE's European Tour, and it seems that they have needed to nap whenever they could.

JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio have an interesting relationship on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh are not the only ones who have had some issues within The Judgment Day.

It seems that Finn Balor has recycled his issues with Mysterio and was happy when General Manager Adam Pearce forced him to defend his title this week on RAW. The two men have had their issues in recent months, and the tease of a split has been ongoing since the turn of the year.

Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship by pinning Finn Balor at WrestleMania, and it seems that no matter how much time goes by, he won't forget that. Could this time be the one that really matters, and he could cost him the title against AJ Styles on RAW.

The Judgment Day appears to be close friends off-screen, but on-screen, their story could be finally set to take over the red brand if the long overdue split happens.

Phillipa Marie

Edited by Phillipa Marie
