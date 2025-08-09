Dominik Mysterio Makes Massive Claim; Several WWE Stars Won't Be Happy About This

Dominik Mysterio just made some pretty big claims. This will make a lot of other WWE stars upset.For the past couple of weeks, Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles have been feuding with each other on WWE RAW. The Phenomenal One first tried to get an Intercontinental Championship match against Dominik. However, Dirty Dom rejected his challenge by saying he wasn't medically cleared to compete.After a reevaluation from the doctors at the behest of Adam Pearce, he was cleared to compete. Dom defended his Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam against AJ Styles and was able to defeat The Phenomenal One.During a recent interview with Billboard, Dominik claimed that since he beat AJ Styles and The Phenomenal One has beaten everyone in WWE, Dirty Dom has also beaten everybody. This claim certainly won't make a lot of the WWE talent happy.“I just beat AJ Styles - who’s beaten everybody - so, I’ve technically beaten everybody. Forget Steiner Math, this is Dirty Dom Math.” [H/T - Billboard]Dominik Mysterio commented on his growth in WWEDominik Mysterio has come a long way since his initial days in the WWE as a babyface. He has now developed into one of the top heels in the entire industry, and his character work over the years has been phenomenal. Part of this has been because he has been paired up with Judgment Day, who has given him a good foundation to establish himself as a heel.During the same interview, Dirty Dom spoke about his growth, saying that he's been more confident in the ring and knows how to act now. He also credited his association with The Judgment Day for boosting his confidence in the ring.&quot;I’ve grown massively. I’ve been more confident in the ring and being able to move and do what I want in the ring as far as move-sets and how I act and do things. And being with The Judgment Day as well gave me a level of confidence I didn’t have to the point where I had guys like Finn [Balor], JD [McDonagh], and Damian [Priest] helping me out with all this stuff, telling me, 'Nah, dude. This is where you’re at. This is where you’re gonna be.' Sure enough, they helped me build that confidence.&quot; [H/T - Billboard]Based on his performances over the past couple of years, it looks like the future is bright for Dominik Mysterio.