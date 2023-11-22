Dominik Mysterio makes massive WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio was involved in a confrontation with Wes Lee during the latest episode of NXT.

The duo has been in a heated rivalry for a while now. Mysterio won the NXT North American Championship a few months ago, assisted by his Judgment Day stablemates, in a victory over Lee. Despite this setback, the latter's recent return has signaled his unwavering determination to settle the score with Dirty Dom and regain the North American Title.

During the WWE show this week, Wes Lee stepped into the ring to address the NXT Universe. Fuming over Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day holding all the titles leading up to Survivor Series, he passionately expressed his desire for one more chance at the North American Championship.

Soon after, Mysterio emerged, asserting that he had made the title more relevant than Lee ever managed, and said that the latter was only good at making the fans feel sorry for him.

Despite this, he agreed to Lee's demand for a title opportunity, on one condition: Lee must go through three former North American Champions next week to earn a rematch at NXT Deadline. Lee swiftly accepted the challenge.

It will be interesting to see if Wes Lee can overcome all odds to earn the title opportunity.

What do you think of Wes Lee's current WWE run? Let us know in the comments section below.