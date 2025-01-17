Dominik Mysterio, Mariah May, CM Punk, and others react to Charlotte Flair's personal update amid WWE hiatus

Several wrestling stars, including Dominik Mysterio, Mariah May, and CM Punk recently took to social media to react to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair's personal update. The Queen is currently absent from in-ring competition due to an injury.

Flair last competed in the WWE ring on the December 8, 2023 edition of SmackDown, where she locked horns with Asuka. During the bout, the former RAW Women's Champion tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Since then she has been on a hiatus from television and is regularly updating her fans on her recovery.

Charlotte Flair did something similar once again, as she took to her Instagram to share a video of her workout session. In her post's caption, The Queen suggested that she was her own competition:

"Me vs. Me," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Several big-name wrestling stars reacted with a like on Charlotte Flair's Instagram post, including Dominik Mysterio, CM Punk, Maxxine Dupri, Rey Mysterio, Lola Vice, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, Jinder Mahal, Andrade, Will Ospreay, Sol Ruca and more.

Meanwhile, Mariah May, Kelani Jordan, Kiana James, Naomi, Dragon Lee, and Nikkita Lyons left comments on it.

Check out a screenshot of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshot of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Charlotte Flair's Instagram handle]

Chris Van Vliet believes Charlotte Flair or another top WWE name could win the Women's Royal Rumble 2025

During a recent edition of AskCVV on his INSIGHT podcast, Chris Van Vliet said that he believed the two favorite names to win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble were Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch:

"On the women's side, interesting, because the two women I'm going to pick; we haven't seen [them] in a while. I think the two obvious picks on the women's side are Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch," Vliet said.

Charlotte Flair has been spotted training at the WWE Performance Center multiple times in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see when The Queen will return to the Stamford-based promotion.

