Dominik Mysterio is missing at a critical time during WWE RAW and is called out by Michael Cole

Dominik Mysterio was missing at a critical point in this week’s episode of WWE RAW. The commentary team of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett even called it out.

The rest of the Judgment Day was out for a big match on WWE RAW, but Dominik Mysterio was missing. While JD McDonagh and Finn Balor were in the middle of their match against Penta and AJ Styles, Carlito was out there to help, but Mysterio was nowhere to be seen. This is not the first time that’s happened either, as he was missing the past week for Balor’s match against AJ Styles as well.

This being the second week this has happened, it was more noticeable and called out by the commentary as well. Some of what was said appeared to hint that he had gotten “big-headed” after winning the Intercontinental Championship, which was why he was not out. However, given the heat between him and Finn Balor after the star nearly cost him the title at Backlash, this could also be the reason.

Now, with Balor introducing Roxanne to the Judgment Day to potentially drive a wedge between him and the absent Liv Morgan, fans will have to wait and see where this story goes.

